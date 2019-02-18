INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, February 18, 2019 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum invites all owners of authentic Indianapolis 500-Mile Race Official Chevrolet Camaro Pace Cars and 500 Festival Camaro Event Cars to attend a homecoming event at IMS on May 17-19.

The 2019 “500” marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic pace cars in motorsports history: the 1969 Chevy Camaro Pace Car convertible, which led the field before the 63rd renewal of the “500” and Mario Andretti’s victory.

The event will be open to the public and free with the price of grounds admission for Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge qualifications, featuring the star drivers of the NTT IndyCar Series.

The Camaro Pace Car Homecoming will have a “never before,” aspect to it: The IMS Museum owns every Camaro Pace Car from 1982-present, and private collectors have committed to appear with the 1967 and 1969 models. The 2019 homecoming will mark the first time all Indianapolis 500 Chevy Camaro Pace Cars will be present at “The Racing Capital of the World” simultaneously.

This exclusive event, which takes place over Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying weekend for the 103rd Indianapolis 500, will be limited to the first 150 registered cars. The entry fee is $130 per car and $69 for any additional Indy 500 Camaro Pace Car or 500 Festival Camaro registered by the same owner. Registrants will receive two tickets for “Fast Friday” practice and two tickets for Indianapolis 500 qualifying, plus a lap around the famed 2.5-mile IMS oval, an option to buy an exclusive event license plate (only 150 available) and other hospitality.

Headquarters for the Homecoming will be the south lot of the IMS Museum, located just inside the Gate 2 tunnel off 16th Street.

The registration and payment form for the Chevy Camaro Pace Car Homecoming is available on the IMS Museum website at: http://bit.ly/CamaroRegister

Camaro Pace Car and 500 Festival car registration deadline is midnight (ET) Friday,