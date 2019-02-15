WALLER, Texas-Motorsports executive Scott Harner has joined AJ Foyt Racing as vice-president of operations. He will be based in the team’s Speedway, Indiana race shop.

“I’m thrilled to have Scott joining AJ Foyt Racing,” said Team President Larry Foyt. “He brings a great deal of experience and skills that will complement the team we have in place. Having a managerial presence in the Indianapolis shop was much needed, and when Scott became available we knew he was the right person for the job.”

Harner, whose career in motorsports began in 1985 as a mechanic, said, “I want to thank A.J. and Larry for the opportunity to join AJ Foyt Racing. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

In addition to managing the day-to-day operation of the Indy-based team, Harner will work closely with Team Director George Klotz, who oversees the Texas-based operation. Harner will serve as race strategist for Tony Kanaan and Klotz will become the race strategist for Matheus Leist, who is in his second year driving the No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet.

Harner comes to Foyt’s team from Chip Ganassi Racing where he worked for over 25 years in a variety of roles, including a mechanic, transporter driver, fabricator, and spotter. Since 2000, he worked as a team manager and for the last 15 years was a co-team manager of the IndyCar team alongside Barry Wanser. Prior to that stint, Harner spent five years as a mechanic and fabricator on Menard’s team.

In other team personnel news, Danielle Cucchiaroni is the race engineer for Leist, a role the Italian native has held in the past on the team. Mark Sampson, who joined the team last year, has become the crew chief for Kanaan’s crew. Technical Director Eric Cowdin remains as Kanaan’s race engineer.

The team will be testing at Sebring International Raceway this Monday, the second of four pre-season tests on its schedule. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg opens the season on the weekend of March 8-10.

Source: A.J. Foyt Racing PR