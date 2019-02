By Patrick Stephan (TSO_Patrick) Good morning from the Circuit of the Americas outside of Austin, TX where it has now warmed up to 53 ambient and a track temp of 56 degrees as of 10:00am (data courtesy of Firestone as always). My travel notes are easy. Hopped on the plane in Denver, and immediately realized…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.