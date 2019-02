By Patrick Stephan As the session wound down, we saw Marcus Ericsson put his Honda in P1, going not just sub 1:50, but also sub 1:49 with a 1:48.8392. RC Enerson continues to impress, slotting in P2 with his Carlin Chevrolet. Zach Veach, Dixon and Herta rounded out the Top 5. One thing we are…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.