ANDRETTI TECHNOLOGIES FORMS TECHNICAL PARTNERSHIP WITH HARDING STEINBRENNER RACING

AUSTIN, Texas (Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019) – Andretti Technologies, the advanced technology arm of Andretti Autosport, announced today a partnership with NTT IndyCar Series competitors Harding Steinbrenner Racing to provide engineering and development support through the 2019 season.

As part of the new relationship, Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s engineering team will be staffed by veteran race engineers with Andretti Autosport experience. Additionally, the team will receive technical and development support, along with having access to the same damper program used by Andretti Autosport IndyCar Series entries.

The technical alliance builds on the successful relationship started with the 2018 IndyCar Series finale at Sonoma Raceway, which saw Andretti Technologies provide engineering assistance to Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s season finale effort.

Founded in late 2014, Andretti Technologies was the powertrain provider for the Andretti Formula E program for Seasons 3 and 4. The new technical partnership with Harding Steinbrenner Racing is the first of a number of initiatives to establish Andretti Technologies as a service provider within motorsports and beyond.