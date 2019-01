INDYCAR announces ‘robust’ TV schedule with exclusive partner NBC Sports Group • Eight IndyCar Series races will air on NBC, a 60 percent increase of races on network television • NBCSN will telecast nine races • Nearly 350 hours of INDYCAR action available between linear and digital platforms • Indianapolis 500 part of NBC Sports’ “Championship Season” marketing campaign…



