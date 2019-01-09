LONG POND, Pa. (January 9, 2019) – Pocono Raceway, in celebration the 25th anniversary of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), announced a unique ticket fundraising campaign today. Fifteen percent from each ticket sold, as part of this specific ticket program, will benefit the PMRPD Foundation in their support of the department’s K-9 Unit.

The PMRPD provides support and services to Pocono Raceway, Mount Pocono Borough and the Townships of Barrett, Coolbaugh, Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock. The PMRPD Foundation, established in 2010, funds specialty units including the SWAT and K-9 programs, community officer training, equipment and technology. The fundraising goal for this program has been set at $4,900.

“With the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department celebrating 25 years serving our community as a regionalized department,” said Chief of Police, Chris Wagner, “We’re honored to embrace this momentous occasion recognized as recipient of Pocono Raceway’s fundraising initiative. It is an exciting community effort igniting a year of support for our force. The creative concept not only extends years of generosity Pocono Raceway has provided our department, it also encourages friends and families across the community to enjoy great events at the destination while helping their local police.”

Fans interested in purchasing tickets and supporting this community-focused fundraising effort can visit www.poconoraceway.com/k9 . Available tickets include the Pocono 400 NASCAR, Gander Outdoors 400 NASCAR and ABC Supply 500 races, as well as “The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show” event dates. For more details and information about the PMRPD Foundation, please visit www.pmrpf.com .

“The brave men, women and highly-trained K-9 officers play a vital role in keeping our local community safe,” said Pocono Raceway CEO and PMRPD Foundation Board Member, Nick Igdalsky. “We are honored to support services and programs not covered by the annual department’s budget, especially the K-9 Unit. We encourage fans to support this worthy initiative this year. Event attendees should be on the lookout for K-9 officers Creed and Helo, who are often found on the Grandstand side of the track or at Pocono Raceway’s Bark Park.”