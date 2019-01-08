January 7, 2019, St. Louis Region – Gateway Motorsports Park, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host two job fairs in preparation for the 2019 motorsports season. Many positions in a number of departments are available.

The first will be held on Thursday, February 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The second job fair will take place on Saturday, February 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. The job fairs will be held in the infield media center inside the oval track.

Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

