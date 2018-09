Spencer Pigot and Jordan King Look Forward Completing 2018 on a High Note INDIANAPOLIS (September 11, 2018) – Race Preview The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season will conclude this Sunday with 85 laps around Sonoma Raceway. For Ed Carpenter Racing’s pair of 24-year-old drivers, the Grand Prix of Sonoma will provide an opportunity to finish…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.