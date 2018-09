INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma Sonoma Raceway 6:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, September 16, 2018 NBC Sports Network IndyCar Radio Network Broadcast and Live Stream MANUFACTURER COMPETITION Honda comes to Sonoma Raceway having scored 10 victories from 16 races in 2018. Honda clinched the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Manufacturers’ Championship last month at Gateway Motorsports…



