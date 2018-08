INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018) – INDYCAR and Texas Motor Speedway announced a four-year extension agreement today for the Verizon IndyCar Series to continue racing at the 1.5-mile superspeedway through 2022. The 2019 Verizon IndyCar Series race at the oval in Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled to be run under the lights once again, on…



