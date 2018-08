August 23, 2018 Warren Wilson joined AJ Foyt Racing in 2017 to prepare the shocks on both the No. 4 and No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolets. This season is Wilson’s third stint working with Tony Kanaan and Eric Cowdin. He was the gearbox technician on Kanaan’s team when he won his first IndyCar race at Michigan…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.