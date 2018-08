Indianapolis, Ind. (August 21, 2018) Harding Racing is excited to announce that Gabby Chaves will return to the #88 for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park. The Colombian-American will race 248 laps along the 1.25-mile oval for 500 kilometers. “Really enthused and ready to get behind the wheel of the 88 car…



