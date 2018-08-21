Indianapolis, Ind. ( August 21, 2018 ) Harding Racing is excited to announce that Gabby Chaves will return to the #88 for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park. The Colombian-American will race 248 laps along the 1.25-mile oval for 500 kilometers.

“Really enthused and ready to get behind the wheel of the 88 car and be back with my guys,” said Gabby Chaves. “We’re ready to speed up our development and progression, and we’re more driven than ever to get some of the results we know are possible based on our results from last season. I’m also very excited to race at Gateway for the Bommarito 500 for the first time.”

“I first want to thank Conor for his contributions over the last couple of months and giving another perspective and feedback,” said Brian Barnhart. “We’re excited and happy to have Gabby back in the car as we head to St. Louis. And we’re looking to improve on our performance on the short oval form earlier in the year. Gabby has done a fantastic job being a team player through the process that had Conor in the car and Colton testing in Portland. Hopefully, we can show Gabby some improvements from the team standpoint when he rejoins us for the St. Louis weekend.”