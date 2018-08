UNDER THE LIGHTS. THE CIRCUIT. After a trip to Marco Andretti’s home track, the team is bringing it back to the Midwest for 248 laps under the Saturday night lights of Gateway Motorsports Park in St. Louis. Sitting just outside the top 10 in standings and collecting seven top-10 finishes this season, Andretti will look to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.