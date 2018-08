VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES ABC SUPPLY 500 RACE REPORT 08.19.18 NAPA AUTO PARTS driver Alexander Rossi collected a second-consecutive victory today, taking the twin checkers at Pocono Raceway and narrowing the championship points gap to leader Scott Dixon. The 500-Mile race saw an extended red flag period after just six laps of competition for a multi-car…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.