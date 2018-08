Long Pond, PA (August 19, 2018) – Pietro Fittipaldi’s superspeedway debut was short lived when he was involved in a multi-car accident on Lap 7 of the ABC Supply 500 race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday aboard his #19 Paysafe car. After starting 17th, Fittipaldi made his way up to 13th on the start just before…



