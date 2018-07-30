Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio results

Click HERE to view and download the official results of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Results Sunday of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 90, Running

2. (5) Robert Wickens, Honda, 90, Running

3. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running

4. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running

5. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running

6. (24) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 90, Running

7. (3) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 90, Running

8. (17) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 90, Running

9. (7) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90, Running

10. (12) Zach Veach, Honda, 90, Running

11. (13) Marco Andretti, Honda, 90, Running

12. (16) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 90, Running

13. (18) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 90, Running

14. (10) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 90, Running

15. (11) Ed Jones, Honda, 90, Running

16. (15) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 89, Running

17. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 89, Running

18. (19) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 89, Running

19. (21) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 89, Running

20. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 89, Running

21. (23) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 89, Running

22. (14) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 88, Running

23. (22) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 88, Running

24. (6) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 88, Running

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 116.957 mph

Time of Race: 1:44:15.2137

Margin of victory: 12.8285 seconds

Cautions: 0 for 0 laps

Lead changes: 5 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Rossi, Alexander 1-29

Wickens, Robert 30-39

Power, Will 40-48

Rossi, Alexander 49-59

Wickens, Robert 60-64

Rossi, Alexander 65-90

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings:

Dixon 494, Rossi 448, Newgarden 434, Power 407, Hunter-Reay 399, Wickens 380, Pagenaud 344, Rahal 335, Hinchcliffe 328, Bourdais 293.