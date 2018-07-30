Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio results
Click HERE to view and download the official results of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.
LEXINGTON, Ohio – Results Sunday of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (1) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 90, Running
2. (5) Robert Wickens, Honda, 90, Running
3. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running
4. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running
5. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running
6. (24) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 90, Running
7. (3) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 90, Running
8. (17) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 90, Running
9. (7) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90, Running
10. (12) Zach Veach, Honda, 90, Running
11. (13) Marco Andretti, Honda, 90, Running
12. (16) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 90, Running
13. (18) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 90, Running
14. (10) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 90, Running
15. (11) Ed Jones, Honda, 90, Running
16. (15) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 89, Running
17. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 89, Running
18. (19) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 89, Running
19. (21) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 89, Running
20. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 89, Running
21. (23) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 89, Running
22. (14) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 88, Running
23. (22) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 88, Running
24. (6) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 88, Running
Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 116.957 mph
Time of Race: 1:44:15.2137
Margin of victory: 12.8285 seconds
Cautions: 0 for 0 laps
Lead changes: 5 among 3 drivers
Lap Leaders:
Rossi, Alexander 1-29
Wickens, Robert 30-39
Power, Will 40-48
Rossi, Alexander 49-59
Wickens, Robert 60-64
Rossi, Alexander 65-90
Verizon IndyCar Series point standings:
Dixon 494, Rossi 448, Newgarden 434, Power 407, Hunter-Reay 399, Wickens 380, Pagenaud 344, Rahal 335, Hinchcliffe 328, Bourdais 293.