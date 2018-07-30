James Hinchcliffe

No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“It was a pretty disappointing day for us. We had to roll the dice on strategy a little bit given where we were starting. Unfortunately it just didn’t play out for us. We had a rough day in pit lane which didn’t help; it lost us some track position that cost us a ton of time behind [Zach] Veach in the second stint. From then on, we were just doing damage control. It’s unfortunate. We had to take a bit of a risk starting 10th, and today just didn’t play out. The Arrow Electronics crew will regroup, pull a tear-off on this one and go for it in Pocono.”

Robert Wickens

No. 6 Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“We stuck to our guns, and I thought our strategy worked well. The problem is, on my third stint, I just got stuck in a whole gaggle of cars. Unfortunately, they were on reds [Firestone alternate tires] and I was on black [primary tires], and I couldn’t make it through and just lost loads of time. I was probably losing about a second a lap for a good 10 – 15 laps. It’s unfortunate. Nevertheless, the Lucas Oil car went from P5 to P2, I can’t complain.”

Jack Harvey

No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing/SPM Honda

“We had a high-risk, high-reward type of strategy. The race summed up our weekend in that at some times we were okay, but then other times we were struggling a lot. Our day was a combination of not being quick and not getting the yellows we needed. The AutoNation SiriusXM team has been working hard, and I think that only doing a few races this year is a challenge, but we are making the best of it and I know we will make progress in Portland.”