King and Spencer Pigot Both Lead Honda Indy Toronto; Pigot Retires From Race In Closing Laps After Brush With Wall (TORONTO) July 15, 2018 – Race Notes Contact with the wall in morning warm-up had Jordan King’s Fuzzy’s Vodka crew hustling to make the grid for today’s Honda Indy Toronto, but King would reward their hard…



