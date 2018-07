Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary: Sebastien Bourdais had a challenging race today in the No. 18 Team Mouser Electronics/Molex – Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan car finishing 19th in the Honda Indy Toronto on the temporary street circuit in Toronto, Canada. Bourdais started 17th, however worked his way up to 11th during the first stint of the race….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.