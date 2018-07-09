VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES
IOWA CORN 300
RACE REPORT
07.08.18
The checkered flag went flying at Iowa Speedway late Sunday afternoon and completed the misfortune-filled race for Andretti Autosport. The team heads back to Indianapolis for a quick turn-around before heading north of the border to compete on the streets of Toronto.

Coverage for the Honda Indy Toronto begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.