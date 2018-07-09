VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

IOWA CORN 300 RACE REPORT

07.08.18

The checkered flag went flying at Iowa Speedway late Sunday afternoon and completed the misfortune-filled race for Andretti Autosport. The team heads back to Indianapolis for a quick turn-around before heading north of the border to compete on the streets of Toronto. Coverage for the Honda Indy Toronto begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA STARTED 5th // FINISHED 9th

5th // 9th CHAMPIONSHIP: 3rd (370 pts.)

3rd (370 pts.) OF NOTE: Suffered through issues in the pits when the No. 27 machine stalled exiting the pit box // Fought back to earn a 24th career top 10 running two laps down at the checkered flag “Today was difficult. From the beginning it seemed like we didn’t have the car that we had yesterday. I was really fighting it and we made some improvements throughout the race and the NAPA AUTO PARTS team stuck in there, so big credit to them. Our car was just too far out of the window to start with to be super competitive. I guess the one positive is some guys had a worse day then we did. So, we just have to take what we can get on days like this and look forward to Toronto.”

No. 98 U.S. CONCRETE / CURB HONDA STARTED 19th // FINISHED 16th

19th // 16th CHAMPIONSHIP: 11th (246 pts)

11th (246 pts) OF NOTE: Battled through the entire race to see the checkered flag seven laps down “Even though we weren’t fast last night, I felt a really good car balance – but, that car didn’t come back today. I’m not sure what happened. Our cars need to cope better with track [temperature]. That was one of the longest races for me, but big thanks to the U.S. Concrete guys for hanging in there.”

No. 28 DHL HONDA STARTED 3rd // FINISHED 19th

3rd // 19th CHAMPIONSHIP: 4th (359 pts.)

4th (359 pts.) OF NOTE: Suffered through radio communication issues – The three-time Iowa winner could hear his spotter and the timing stand, however was unable to fully communicate back to the team // The 28 machine made three pit stops over a period of 12 laps due to a rear suspension issue that in the end led to early retirement “We started strong from P3, but then the car started going loose anytime I came off the throttle. We came in a few times to try and find the problem and in the end we had a rear suspension failure – but it was too late, and I had already lost so much ground driving through a half stint with the issue. On top of that, we had radio issues and while I could hear the pit stand and spotter, I couldn’t communicate back to them outside of some radio signals. It was really frustrating and not the day the DHL team was looking for. I think we had a car good enough for the P5-7 range and are a bit disappointed with that to start with. We had higher hopes for Iowa but will move onto Toronto and keep focusing on points.”