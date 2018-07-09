A Learning Experience for Claman De Melo in Iowa

Newton, IA (July 8, 2018) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Zachary Claman De Melo, summed up his Iowa Corn 300 as a learning experience on Sunday following the race at Iowa Speedway in which the rookie driver brought his car home in 18th place.

Starting 20th, Claman De Melo had a very strong first stint, climbing all the way up to sixth while turning laps near the leader’s pace. However, following his first pit stop on Lap 80, things started to go downhill for the young Canadian.

As the track gained more and more rubber, Claman De Melo struggled with the handling of his car and fell back to 19th in the field and found himself three laps down by the halfway mark of the race. While he managed to continue fighting with others on track, his chances of moving up the field were slim due to being so many laps down and having done two extra pit stops due to tire issues.

The #19 Paysafe driver continued to push and register good lap times all while taking in important on track experience up until he took the checkered flag in 18th position.

“The first stint was really strong,” shared Claman De Melo. “I thought we were going to stay that way and have a similar run to Texas but as the track gripped up and the rubber got down it didn’t agree with our #19 Paysafe car. I also struggled a bit to follow traffic, where to place my car, so it wasn’t the greatest day, but I learned a lot from it.”

Claman De Melo and the Dale Coyne Racing team will be back in action next weekend in the rookie’s home country of Canada for the Honda Indy Toronto July 13 -15, 2018.