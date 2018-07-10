Indianapolis, Ind. ( July 10, 2018 ) Conor Daly will join the Harding Racing team for the Honda Indy Toronto Grand Prix this weekend. The American will pilot the #88 car along the streets of the Exhibition Place circuit in downtown Toronto.

Conor Daly is a veteran Verizon IndyCar Series driver with 40 starts in five seasons. The 26-year-old has one podium finish.

“At this point in the season, we are focusing all our attention on the 2019 season,” said Harding Racing team president, Brian Barnhart. “If we can expand to a two-car team, all remaining races and testing will offer driver evaluation opportunities to determine who will become Gabby’s teammate in 2019. Gabby is still fully employed and still under contract with Harding for the remainder of this year and in 2019.”