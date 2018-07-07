VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES
IOWA CORN 300
QUALIFYING REPORT
07.07.18
07.07.18
With qualifying complete, the field of 22 will take to the 0.875-mile oval this evening for one last practice session before Sunday’s 300-lap race. Practice 2 will go green at 6:45 p.m. ET tonight.
The cars will take the grid tomorrow for the main event with the green flag waving over Iowa Speedway at 2:40 p.m. ET. Live coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.
|No. 28 DHL HONDA
|
|
“We just missed it a little bit – but good job by the team, the 28 car was decent. We got a little bit light overall – I couldn’t commit to full throttle leaving the corner, just a bit too much understeer. It’s unfortunate to not be on Pole, but when we miss it and we are still starting P3, it’s not too bad. Tomorrow is where all the points are paid, and I think we can get the DHL team a fourth Iowa Corn 300 win.”
|No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA
|
|
“We missed the balance a little bit on the NAPA AUTO PARTS Andretti Honda, but at the end of the day we were competitive this morning and pretty strong in the test. I’m not concerned about the car that we have. It’s just always difficult sometimes when you have different rubber and are trying to predict. We just predicted a little bit wrong today, but this race is a crazy one. I actually love this race – it’s one of my favorite ovals. I’m looking forward to tomorrow night, this will by far be the best starting spot I’ve had around here and hopefully we can execute on that.”
|No. 26 RELAY / GROUP 1001 HONDA
|
|
“I was completely confused by our [qualifying] run, honestly. This morning, the car was perfect to the top five – on edge even. We didn’t change anything at all and come out for qualifying and had a ton of understeer. Obviously, the track changed a bunch and we just didn’t do enough to account for it. We’ll start 14th, which is much lower than we wanted but the team has had strong cars here, so we’ll work on things more tonight and do our best to charge our way through tomorrow.”
|No. 98 U.S. CONCRETE / CURB HONDA
|
|
“The qualifying run today was the closest I’ve come to crashing here since I crossed the finish line backwards a couple years ago. I don’t know how we missed it that much, we weren’t too bad in Practice 1 but in qualifying the car felt horrible. We were super loose, and I felt like I was turning right the whole time.”