ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 NAPA Auto Parts Honda

“Road America is one of my favorite road courses in the world – I am very excited to be heading there this week as it is also the one track on the schedule that I have a huge amount of history and track time at. We have always had strong pace in Elkhart Lake, but never really gotten a result, so we will be looking to change that this weekend and hopefully close up the gap to the top of the points.”

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING 2nd (334 pts.) STATS AT ROAD AMERICA STARTS BEST START BEST FINISH 2 15 (2017) 13 (2017)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 28 DHL Honda

“Road America has always been one of my favorite tracks on the IndyCar schedule. The DHL team had a strong race here last year, so I’m looking forward to building on that and the momentum we’ve had as a team through the last several races.”

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING 4th (308 pts.) STATS AT ROAD AMERICA STARTS BEST START BEST FINISH 4 2 (2004) 4 (2016)

MARCO ANDRETTI, No. 98 U.S. Concrete/Curb Honda

“Road America is one of my favorite road courses to drive. The fans there are great and it helps make for one of the greatest settings of the year. Each year, we have a team cookout with my crew where we can just relax after a busy month and a half and reset ourselves for the rest of the season. It would be great to walk out of this weekend with a podium finish for the U.S. Concrete team and continue our forward momentum.”

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING 10th (213 pts.) STATS AT ROAD AMERICA STARTS BEST START BEST FINISH 2 8 (2017) 12 (2016)

ZACH VEACH, No. 26 Relay/Group 1001 Honda

“Road America is a track that has been good to me in the past. My last time there was in 2016 in an Indy Lights car – we set a track record, won the first race and finished third in Race 2. I’m hoping that speed helps us out in the Indy car this weekend. The last two weekends have been good for us, as far as progress as a rookie. We were super competitive at Detroit and ran in the top three at one point in Texas. Hopefully we can capitalize on that momentum and have a strong finish at Road America to start the second half of the season off strong.”