WALLER, Texas—FORTO aims to speed things up at AJ Foyt Racing!

FORTO coffee shots, one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink coffee brands in the U.S., signed as an associate sponsor of the No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet driven by Matheus Leist in the Verizon IndyCar Series for the remainder of the 2018 season. The FORTO logo is displayed on the engine cover of the 19-year-old’s Indy car.

“FORTO coffee shots are speedy products, offering consumers a superfast coffee energy boost! Partnering with AJ Foyt Racing and getting involved with IndyCar made perfect sense for us,” said Neel Premkumar, FORTO founder & CEO.

The brand has been involved in sports car racing but this marketing partnership is their first foray into the IndyCar arena. Marketing support will focus heavily on social media to target millennial consumers as well as race fans.

“We are thrilled to welcome FORTO to our team,” said Team President Larry Foyt. “We think their product will appeal to IndyCar fans and race teams like ours who want to enjoy the energy benefits of coffee on-the-go. We look forward to building this relationship and helping FORTO build its brand.”

FORTO’s ready-to-drink Colombian cold brew coffee shots offer regular strength (100mg) or extra strength (200mg) caffeine options in a two-ounce, travel-friendly shot. The certified all-natural, Organic, Fair Trade shots are available in six flavors.