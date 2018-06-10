DXC Technology 600 race results

Click HERE to view and download the official race results of the DXC Technology 600.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Results Saturday of the DXC Technology 600 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (7) Scott Dixon, Honda, 248, Running

2. (2) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 248, Running

3. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 248, Running

4. (15) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 248, Running

5. (10) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 248, Running

6. (20) Graham Rahal, Honda, 248, Running

7. (9) Takuma Sato, Honda, 248, Running

8. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 248, Running

9. (13) Ed Jones, Honda, 248, Running

10. (12) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 247, Running

11. (18) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 247, Running

12. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 247, Running

13. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 244, Running

14. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 244, Running

15. (17) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 240, Running

16. (16) Zach Veach, Honda, 238, Running

17. (21) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 205, Contact

18. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 204, Contact

19. (4) Robert Wickens, Honda, 171, Contact

20. (14) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 168, Contact

21. (6) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 31, Contact

22. (19) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 5, Fire

Race Statistics:

Winner’s average speed: 177.250 mph

Time of Race: 2:00:53.2155

Margin of victory: 4.2943 seconds

Cautions: 3 for 29 laps

Lead changes: 9 among 7 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Newgarden, Josef 1 – 59

Pagenaud, Simon 60 – 62

Rossi, Alexander 63 – 67

Rahal, Graham 68 – 71

Pagenaud, Simon 72 – 94

Wickens, Robert 95 – 125

Rossi, Alexander 126 – 127

Rahal, Graham 128

Jones, Ed 129

Dixon, Scott 130 – 248

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings:

Dixon 357, Rossi 334, Power 321, Hunter-Reay 308, Newgarden 289, Rahal 250, Wickens 244, Pagenaud 229, Bourdais 218, Andretti 213.