DXC Technology 600 race results
Click HERE to view and download the official race results of the DXC Technology 600.
FORT WORTH, Texas – Results Saturday of the DXC Technology 600 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (7) Scott Dixon, Honda, 248, Running
2. (2) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 248, Running
3. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 248, Running
4. (15) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 248, Running
5. (10) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 248, Running
6. (20) Graham Rahal, Honda, 248, Running
7. (9) Takuma Sato, Honda, 248, Running
8. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 248, Running
9. (13) Ed Jones, Honda, 248, Running
10. (12) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 247, Running
11. (18) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 247, Running
12. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 247, Running
13. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 244, Running
14. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 244, Running
15. (17) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 240, Running
16. (16) Zach Veach, Honda, 238, Running
17. (21) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 205, Contact
18. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 204, Contact
19. (4) Robert Wickens, Honda, 171, Contact
20. (14) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 168, Contact
21. (6) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 31, Contact
22. (19) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 5, Fire
Race Statistics:
Winner’s average speed: 177.250 mph
Time of Race: 2:00:53.2155
Margin of victory: 4.2943 seconds
Cautions: 3 for 29 laps
Lead changes: 9 among 7 drivers
Lap Leaders:
Newgarden, Josef 1 – 59
Pagenaud, Simon 60 – 62
Rossi, Alexander 63 – 67
Rahal, Graham 68 – 71
Pagenaud, Simon 72 – 94
Wickens, Robert 95 – 125
Rossi, Alexander 126 – 127
Rahal, Graham 128
Jones, Ed 129
Dixon, Scott 130 – 248
Verizon IndyCar Series point standings:
Dixon 357, Rossi 334, Power 321, Hunter-Reay 308, Newgarden 289, Rahal 250, Wickens 244, Pagenaud 229, Bourdais 218, Andretti 213.