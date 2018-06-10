Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary:

Sebastien Bourdais battled his way to an eighth place finish in the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, TX. The 39-year-old resident of St. Petersburg, FL qualified the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry a career best fifth at TMS. The race began at 7:45 p.m., however despite the night time start, it was extremely hot with an ambient temperature of 94 degrees and a track temp high of 132. This made for a challenging race as downforce and therefore grip were way down, and tire degradation was way up due to the cars constantly sliding on the track. This caused both the right front and rear tires to blister. Bourdais dropped to ninth early in the race and pitted for the first time on lap 52, earlier than the leaders. By the time he stopped for the third time on lap 166, he had fought back to fourth. He rejoined the race in 12th place two laps down as a result of pitting under the green. Had the race stayed green through the round of pit stops, Bourdais would have cycled back to the front on the lead lap. Unfortunately, a yellow came out six laps later allowing the leaders to pit, keeping Bourdais down two laps. A combination of strategy moves, avoiding crashes and great driving by Bourdais got him back on the lead lap, however he just ran out of time.

Sebastien Bourdais Race Quote:

“Obviously it was a disappointing result for a pretty solid race. The SealMaster Honda No. 18 was as good as anything else out there. I just didn’t gage the tire degradation well enough on the first stint. We ended up pitting early and that settle the issue because there wasn’t a yellow until much later in the race. When one did finally came out it went against us because we had just come in the pits. The guys did a great job, the car was competitive, it was fast, like it was all weekend. In the end we just took what we could. It’s a real shame. The car and the team deserved better than eighth.”

Fast Facts:

Bourdais earned 24 points and remains ninth in the championship standings with 218 points.

He has three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes so far this season including a victory at St. Petersburg.

This is Bourdais second top-10 finish in five starts at TMS Bourdais. He also placed 10 th in 2016.

in 2016. Bourdais is contesting his 13th Verizon IndyCar Series season, third with Dale Coyne Racing and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2018 DXC Technology 600 was Bourdais’ 180 th Verizon IndyCar Series start, 37 th on an oval and fifth at Texas Motor Speedway.

Verizon IndyCar Series start, 37 on an oval and fifth at Texas Motor Speedway. In 180 career IndyCar starts, Bourdais has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all-time).

Of Bourdais’ 37 career oval starts, 29 have come in the last six years (28 in last five years).

Bourdais has made 30 IndyCar oval starts (includes 2005 Indy 500) with a best qualifying effort of first (pole) at Phoenix in 2018. Phoenix was his first pole since Mid-Ohio in 2014 and first on an oval since 2006 at Milwaukee. His best finish on an oval is a victory at Milwaukee in 2015, his first on an oval since 2006 also at Milwaukee.

Bourdais made seven oval starts in Champ Car earning four victories: Lausitz, 2003; Las Vegas in 2004 and 2005; Milwaukee 2006 and capturing three poles: Lausitz, 2003; Las Vegas 2005 and Milwaukee in 2006.

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).