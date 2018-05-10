SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS

NO.18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE RACING WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

IndyCar Grand Prix – May 11-12, 2018

Sebastien Bourdais 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Summary:

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan, is coming off a fifth place showing at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. He is third in the championship standings with 119 points (tied with Graham Rahal, but Bourdais owns the tiebreaker) on the strength of a victory at St. Petersburg, the fifth at Barber and 13th place showings at Phoenix and Long Beach.

Sebastien Bourdais Pre-Race Quote:

“This will be my fifth INDYCAR Grand Prix and I have to honest, the first couple of years, finishing fourth, I was a bit disappointed. The last two years we had decent cars, but things just didn’t go our way. I like the design of the circuit. There are a couple of good passing zones, but like all road and street courses, qualifying will be very important. The SealMaster Honda No. 18 has shown good pace the first four races of the season and we’re in the championship hunt, but we know we have our work cut out for us.”

Career Statistics Seasons 13 Top-Five 73 Career Starts 175 Top-10 105 Wins 37 Poles 34 Podium 55 Laps Led 2,634 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Statistics Starts 4 Top-10 2 Wins 1 Poles 1 Podiums 1 Laps Led 103 Top-Five 2 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Results St. Petersburg S/F 14/1 Long Beach 9/13 Phoenix 1/13 Barber 3/5 IndyCar Grand Prix Statistics Number of Starts 4 Best Finish 4 (2014/2015) 2017 Q/S/F 6/6/22 Best Start 6 (2017) 2016 Q/S/F 8/8/24 2015 Q/S/F 7/7/4 2014 Q/S/F 7/7/4

Fast Facts:

Bourdais is contesting his 13th Verizon IndyCar Series season, third with Dale Coyne Racing and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2018 INDYCAR Grand Prix will be Bourdais’ 176 th Verizon IndyCar Series start and fifth on the Indianapolis road course in an Indy car (competed on the Indy road course in Grand AM Rolex Sports Cars and won in 2012).

Verizon IndyCar Series start and fifth on the Indianapolis road course in an Indy car (competed on the Indy road course in Grand AM Rolex Sports Cars and won in 2012). In 175 career IndyCar starts, Bourdais has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all-time).

In four previous INDYCAR Grand Prix’s he has two top-five finishes, fourth in 2014 and 2015, and a best qualifying position of sixth in 2017.

Bourdais led nine laps in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. He is the only driver to have led laps in the first four races of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

His total of 103 laps led this year is fourth behind Robert Wickens, 113 and Josef Newgarden, 106.

Bourdais is an accomplished sports car racer having won the GT Le Mans class in 2017, the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours in the GTE Pro category (from the pole), the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans in 2015 and the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2014 (was runner-up in 2015). He also won the Grand AM Rolex Sports Car event on the Indianapolis road course in 2012.

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

He competed in 27 Formula One races (2008-2009)

Bourdais, 39, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.