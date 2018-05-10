INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, May 10, 2018 – Fans attending the fifth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 12 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are encouraged to “Plan Ahead” through IMS.com/planahead, an interactive web page that serves as a home base for fans headed to the track during the Month of May.

The “Plan Ahead” page features detailed information about the entire fan experience at IMS, including directions, parking, track map, schedule, camping, gate regulations, tickets, ADA accessibility and much more.

“‘Plan Ahead’ is a comprehensive, convenient resource for our fans heading to IMS for all of the exciting action and fun during the Month of May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Fans should visit this page to help ensure a great day at the track.”

More Fan Information

IMS has worked closely with the Speedway Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies, on the traffic plan for IMS events. All Speedway patrons should be aware of the following to ensure a successful Race Day:

•Free Public Parking: Fans seeking to take advantage of free parking must enter through Gate 10 and access the facility via 30th Street. They will be directed to North 40 parking. This is the only free parking option and is available while space remains.

•Pedestrian Gate Entry: The following gates are available for pedestrian entry and cash ticket purchases: 1, 2, 6, 7 South, 9, 10, 10A, 11A (ADA) and 12.

•Gate 2 & Credentialed Parking: Fans should know that Gate 2 is not accessible via car without a credentialed parking pass. In addition, if you have a Turn 3 credentialed parking pass, you must enter through Gate 10 and not Gate 2.

•Fans needing ADA-accessible parking must purchase an ADA parking pass from the IMS Ticket Office to park inside the facility. All ADA parking inside the venue is reserved parking on Race Day.

INDYCAR Grand Prix Road Closures, Street Parking Restrictions

To increase the safety and security of race patrons, the Speedway Police Department will close Georgetown Road and 16th Street to all vehicular traffic during the running of the INDYCAR Grand Prix.

Georgetown Road will be closed south of 25th Street beginning approximately one hour before the start of the race. After Georgetown Road is closed, no vehicular traffic, including placarded traffic, will be allowed to access the roadway. Race patrons with placards who are accustomed to entering IMS Gate 7 must enter through Gate 2 (W. 16th Street) or Gate 10 (30th Street).

Local residents who reside on this stretch of Georgetown Road are encouraged to make provisions for this temporary traffic restriction, as vehicles will not be permitted to access Georgetown Road from McCray Street, 24th Street and all other access points in this area.

Upon completion of the race, Georgetown Road will remain closed to vehicular traffic until the vast majority of race pedestrian foot traffic clears from the roadway (approximately one hour after the race).

In addition, 16th Street will be closed during the INDYCAR Grand Prix between Olin Avenue on the east to the 16th Street roundabout on the west from approximately one hour before the start of the race until the race ends. In addition, 16th Street will not be accessible from Polco Street, as it will be blocked at 10th Street.

After closures are in place, traffic traveling east on Crawfordsville Road from the west will be turned around at the 16th Street roundabout. Traffic traveling west on 16th Street from downtown will be diverted south on Olin Avenue.

In addition, the Speedway Police Department wants local residents and motorists to be aware that a number of parking restrictions will be in place for the INDYCAR Grand Prix. Three-hour parking will be enforced on both sides of Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street on Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12.

Other parking restrictions can be found at the Town of Speedway website, www.speedwayin.gov.

INDYCAR Grand Prix weekend road closure restrictions and additional security measures are established to ensure the safety of residents, businesses and visitors during and after IMS events. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Speedway Police Department appreciate everyone’s cooperation during these temporary restrictions.

Additional Resources and Information

Drivers can learn the locations of work zones and highway restrictions by calling INDOT’s TrafficWise at 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or viewing an online map at pws.trafficwise.org or visiting @TrafficWise on Twitter. ISP will offer updates on traffic and parking on Twitter and Facebook.

No coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person.

For more information regarding access to IMS, visit IMS.com. For additional information, follow on Twitter the Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice, the Speedway Police Department @SpeedwayPD or listen to radio stations WNFI-AM 1070 or WIBC-FM 93.1.

The Speedway Police Department can be reached for non-emergency services by dialing 311 on a cell phone. The goal of 311 is to provide an easy-to-remember number for non-emergency services while freeing up 911 lines for timely emergency response.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for INDYCAR Grand Prix and the 102nd Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on Sunday, May 27, and for more information on the complete Month or May schedule at IMS.