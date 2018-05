By Steve Wittich For the fifth year in a row, the “Month of May” will begin with a race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. The Indianapolis Star recently published a thought-provoking piece by Jim Ayello titled – Entering Year 5, can IndyCar Grand Prix be considered a success. As I mentioned…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.