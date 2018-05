Posted by Patrick Stephan on Tuesday, May 8th 2018

In 102nd Indianapolis 500 With Drivers Sage Karam & J.R. Hildebrand Mecum Auctions Set for Another Big May with Fairgrounds Auction & Indy 500 WALWORTH, Wis. (May 8, 2018) – Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector-car auction company, announced today that it will return with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing as a Foundation Partner for the…