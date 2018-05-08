Indianapolis, Indiana – To race fans the world over and the city of Indianapolis in particular, May means a month of excitement which culminates on Memorial Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the largest spectator sporting event in the world — the Indianapolis 500.

Foyt Family Wines, which produces award-wining wines from Sonoma and Napa Valleys, is joining in the excitement by creating their third straight vintage to honor the crown jewel of the Verizon IndyCar Series, and according to A.J. Foyt, the most important race in the world.

“This year we wanted to produce a higher quality, small-lot offering,” said Chris Perry, Foyt Family Wines managing partner. “We used two barrels and produced a big Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley. We hope this wine will mirror the intensity felt when the green flag drops on the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 and 33 cars roar into Turn 1.”

The bottle features the race’s logo over a printed shot of the Speedway’s famed Pagoda and the Yard of Bricks finish line which symbolizes when the track’s surface was entirely brick. Featuring a strong chrome color on the design, each bottle was hand dipped in metallic silver wax to help protect this age-worthy wine.

This year will mark the 60th anniversary of the first time that Foyt qualified for the world famous race in 1958. As the 500’s first four-time winner, Foyt, now 83, has become an icon of the event. “People know me from one race, the Indy 500, it’s what made me,” he says.

“With so much going on in our racing program today, this year’s event is very special to us and I want the best results for my dad,” said Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing and co-founder of Foyt Family Wines along with A.J. Foyt IV. “I’m really pleased with the outcome of this wine and its unique packaging. Our winemakers Tom Meadowcroft and Petar Kirilov hit the mark in my book and continue to impress with their wine-making skills.”

A half mile from the Speedway and right next to the AJ Foyt Racing shop is the Foyt Wine Vault, a tasting room whose name derived from an actual bank vault in the building. Fans, collectors, wine lovers and oenologists who visit can take in the Indy 500 history while tasting over 10 Foyt Family Wines varietals. The Vault also features appetizers, sandwiches plus charcuterie and cheese boards.

Foyt IV, a former race car driver in both the INDYCAR and NASCAR Series, and now an Indianapolis-area resident, manages the daily operation of the Vault.

“We hope everyone comes out to see us and tastes this new wine over the next few weeks. We only produced two barrels this time so it’s going to go quick!” Foyt IV said.

Produced in standard sized bottles (750ml) and magnums (1.5L), the wine will be available exclusively at the Foyt Wine Vault tasting room or directly from the winery at FoytWines.com.