TORONTO (May 8, 2018) – The Honda Indy Toronto is proud to announce that CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) has been named the official roadside assistance sponsor of the the annual event held at Exhibition Place, July 13-15, 2018. As part of its event activation, CAA SCO will provide the on track towing services for all race series…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.