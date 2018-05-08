Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Pre-Race Notes Round 5 of 17 in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series DATE:                                      Friday – Saturday, May 11-12, 2018 PRACTICE BROADCASTS:       Live on http://racecontrol.indycar.com  with analysis from the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network (AAPIRN) and on the INDYCAR YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/indycar) on Friday beginning at 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ET and warm up on Saturday beginning at 11:15 a.m. ET. Also…

