Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Pre-Race Notes Round 5 of 17 in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series DATE: Friday – Saturday, May 11-12, 2018 PRACTICE BROADCASTS: Live on http://racecontrol.indycar.com with analysis from the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network (AAPIRN) and on the INDYCAR YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/indycar) on Friday beginning at 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ET and warm up on Saturday beginning at 11:15 a.m. ET. Also…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.