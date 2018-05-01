By Steve Wittich Good morning from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) and refresher tests are the order of the day. The three rookies taking part today are Kyle Kaiser (Juncos Racing), Matheus Leist (A.J. Foyt Racing) and Robert Wickens (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports). Dale Coyne Racing rookie Pietro Fittipaldi was scheduled…
Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval testing – Tuesday – 10 AM – ROP and refresher tests
category: TSO News
tags: 102nd Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Refresher Tests, Rookie Orientation Program