By Steve Wittich Kyle Kaiser was the first driver to hit the track for his Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) We did check with team owner Ricardo Juncos, and the car that Kaiser is driving during the “Month of May” is the same car that Kaiser and Rene Binder shared at the first four Verizon IndyCar…
Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval testing – Tuesday – 1:05 PM – Kaiser, Leist and Wickens complete ROP
category: TSO News
tags: 102nd Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, 2018, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kyle Kaiser, Matheus Leist, Robert Wickens, ROP, Verizon IndyCar Series