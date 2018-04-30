By Steve Wittich Always improving If you were watching the live stream of the test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today, you undoubtedly saw various spots on the track that was lighter and looked like they had dust coming up. You can watch the test here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1El2bGM8Sxw We had a chance to catch up…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.