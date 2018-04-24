Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama race results
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Results Monday of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.3-mile Barber Motorsports Park, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 82, Running
2. (4) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 82, Running
3. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 82, Running
4. (10) Robert Wickens, Honda, 82, Running
5. (3) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 82, Running
6. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, 82, Running
7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 82, Running
8. (18) Takuma Sato, Honda, 82, Running
9. (9) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 82, Running
10. (7) Marco Andretti, Honda, 82, Running
11. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 82, Running
12. (21) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 82, Running
13. (11) Zach Veach, Honda, 82, Running
14. (19) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 82, Running
15. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 81, Running
16. (22) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 80, Running
17. (20) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 80, Running
18. (23) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 80, Running
19. (16) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 80, Running
20. (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 64, Mechanical
21. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 53, Off Course
22. (13) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 34, Mechanical
23. (14) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 10, Contact
Race Statistics:
Winner’s average speed: 93.335 mph
Time of Race: 2:01:14.4486
Margin of victory: 9.9607 seconds
Cautions: 2 for 14 laps
Lead changes: 4 among 2 drivers
Lap Leaders:
Newgarden, Josef 1 – 49
Bourdais, Sebastien 50 – 54
Newgarden, Josef 55 – 71
Bourdais, Sebastien 72 – 75
Newgarden, Josef 76 – 82
Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 158, Rossi 145, Bourdais 119, Rahal 119, Hinchcliffe 118, Hunter-Reay 113, Dixon 107, Wickens 97, Andretti 88, Power 81.