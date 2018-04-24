Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama race results

Click HERE to view and download the official results of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Results Monday of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.3-mile Barber Motorsports Park, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 82, Running

2. (4) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 82, Running

3. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 82, Running

4. (10) Robert Wickens, Honda, 82, Running

5. (3) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 82, Running

6. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, 82, Running

7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 82, Running

8. (18) Takuma Sato, Honda, 82, Running

9. (9) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 82, Running

10. (7) Marco Andretti, Honda, 82, Running

11. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 82, Running

12. (21) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 82, Running

13. (11) Zach Veach, Honda, 82, Running

14. (19) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 82, Running

15. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 81, Running

16. (22) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 80, Running

17. (20) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 80, Running

18. (23) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 80, Running

19. (16) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 80, Running

20. (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 64, Mechanical

21. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 53, Off Course

22. (13) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 34, Mechanical

23. (14) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 10, Contact

Race Statistics:

Winner’s average speed: 93.335 mph

Time of Race: 2:01:14.4486

Margin of victory: 9.9607 seconds

Cautions: 2 for 14 laps

Lead changes: 4 among 2 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Newgarden, Josef 1 – 49

Bourdais, Sebastien 50 – 54

Newgarden, Josef 55 – 71

Bourdais, Sebastien 72 – 75

Newgarden, Josef 76 – 82

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 158, Rossi 145, Bourdais 119, Rahal 119, Hinchcliffe 118, Hunter-Reay 113, Dixon 107, Wickens 97, Andretti 88, Power 81.