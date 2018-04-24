CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER POST RACE RECAP

APRIL 23, 2018

Josef Newgarden Wins Rain-Delayed Race at Barber Motorsports Park

Win is Newgarden’s Second of Season and Third at Alabama Road Course

BIRMINGHAM (April 23, 2018) – After winning his first pole at his favorite race track, Josef Newgarden had to wait out an overnight rain-delay to put an exclamation point on the weekend. It is the second win of the season for the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series champion, and the third win at Barber Motorsports Park for the driver of the No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet. With his victory, Newgarden moved into the series point lead.

The race started in bright sunshine and blue skies, but before the end of the race, drivers and teams would again battle the weather.

Newgarden pulled out almost a 10 second lead as the rain began again with 20 minutes remaining in the race that concluded under the two-hour time rule rather than the original expected length of 90 laps. Differing strategies played out as the weather conditions worsened. Tim Cindric, strategist for Newgarden, timed it perfectly when he brought him down pit lane for rain tires. The race ended with 82 laps in the record books, and under green flag-but rainy-conditions.

“More eventful than I would have liked,” said Newgarden from Victory Lane. “But, everyone did a great job. How about Team Chevy today? They gave us a great engine, good fuel mileage, and good reliability; that’s what we needed to win this race.”

2016 Series champion Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet finished 9th, after light contact on-track with another competitor slightly affected the handling of his car.

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, started on the outside of the front row next to Newgarden, but sustained damage after contact with the wall just before the race was postponed on Sunday. The team made repairs and sent the 2014 champion out to get as many laps possible to garner maximum points. He was credited with the 21st finishing position.

The remaining Team Chevy drivers finished as follows:

Matheus Leist, No. 4 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet – 12 th

Jordan King, No. 20 Fuzzy’s Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet – 14 th

Spencer Pigot, No. 21 Fuzzy’s Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet – 15 th

Rene Binder, No. 32 Binderholz Juncos Racing Chevrolet – 16 th

Gabby Chaves, No. 88 Harding Group Harding Racing Chevrolet – 17 th

Tony Kanaan, No. 14 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet – 18 th

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet – 21 st

Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet – 22 nd

Charlie Kimball, No. 23 Tresiba Carlin Chevrolet – 23rd

Ryan Hunter-Reay and James Hinchcliffe (both Honda) completed the podium.

Next on the schedule is the May 12th Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.