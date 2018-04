ECR Drivers Spencer Pigot and Jordan King Ready For Another Race Weekend INDIANAPOLIS (April 18, 2018) – Race Preview For the third time in three weeks, Ed Carpenter Racing is back to the track. This weekend, ECR will head to the 2.38-mile permanent road course of Barber Motorsports Park outside of Birmingham, Alabama. Spencer Pigot and Jordan…



