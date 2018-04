Long Beach, California (April 15, 2018) – Juncos Racing’s Kyle Kaiser picked up his best finish in the Verizon IndyCar Series this weekend at the Toyota Long Beach Grand Prix. Kaiser finished 16th after facing many challenges throughout the three-day event located on the streets of Long Beach, California. Photo Credit:Patagonia Visual Solutions The third weekend…



