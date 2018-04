Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary: Sebastien Bourdais began and ended the day ninth. Bourdais was ninth on the combined speed report following two practice sessions yesterday, but dropped to 11th after this morning’s practice prior to qualifying. He took the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda/Dallara/Firestone car out in Group 2 in…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.