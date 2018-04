CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES TOYOTA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH STREETS OF LONG BEACH TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUALIFYING QUOTES APRIL 14, 2018 DRIVER QUOTES: WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 2ND: “It was good. I felt like we had a really good car. Got to the Fast Six…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.