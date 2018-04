Long Beach, CA (April 14, 2018) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Rookie Zachary Claman De Melo qualified 21st on Saturday for his first Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. The young Canadian, who is making his first appearance on the streets of Long Beach this weekend, has been using the practice sessions to come to grips with the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.