AVONDALE, Arizona (Friday, April 6, 2018) – Sebastien Bourdais continued his sizzling start to the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season, setting the fastest speed in Verizon P1 Award qualifying today to earn the pole position for the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix. Following a victory in the season opener at St. Petersburg,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.