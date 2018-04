April 6, 2018 PHOENIX—Tony Kanaan used his experience to negotiate a big wiggle on the first hot lap of his two lap qualifying run and still managed to salvage the lap and qualify ninth in the No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet. His rookie teammate Matheus “Matt” Leist will make his first IndyCar start on an…



