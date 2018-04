AVONDALE, Arizona (Friday, April 6, 2018) – INDYCAR announced that veteran racer Oriol Servia has been named a pace car driver for some Verizon IndyCar Series events this season, beginning with this weekend’s Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway. Servia will split duties with Sarah Fisher, who has been an…



