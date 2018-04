Phoenix, AZ (April 6, 2018) – Pietro Fittipaldi took part in his first Verizon IndyCar Series oval qualifying on Friday at ISM Raceway and qualified an impressive 10th in the 23-car field aboard his #19 Paysafe car. The Brazilian-American driver was the sixth driver to take to the 1.022-mile oval. He immediately jumped to first place following a…



